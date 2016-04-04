SPRINGFIELD – Planning is well underway for the 2016 Illinois State Fair, and each year the most anticipated announcement is the unveiling of the Grandstand lineup. At this time, the Illinois State Fair management team is pleased to announce five nights of high-caliber entertainment, with at least three more grandstand announcements pending.

Known for his barefoot performances, Jake Owen will take the stage on Sunday, August 14. This will be Owen’s second performance at the Illinois State Fair. He previously performed at the Grandstand in 2014.

Owen is best known for hit songs “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” and “Anywhere With You.”

Opening for Jake Owen will be the 2016 Academy of Country Music New Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion. Rolling Stone magazine has called Old Dominion ‘the group to watch’ in country music. The band is best known for the debut hit single, “Break up With Him.”



Tickets for Jake Owen with Old Dominion will range from $15 for Tier 3 seats to $37 for VIP tickets.

Also, signed up to play at the 2016 Illinois State Fair is Grammy nominated singer/songwriter, Dierks Bentley. The Arkansas native is best known for hits like, “Drunk on a Plane,” What Was I Thinking,” and “Free And Easy (Down the Road I Go).”

Opening for Dierks Bentley will be Tucker Beathard. Ticket prices for the Tuesday, August 16th concert will range from $42 for Tier 3 seats to $64 for VIP tickets.

Also pulling into Springfield for the 2016 Illinois State Fair will be Cole Swindell. The country music newcomer has a growing reputation in Nashville as one of the city’s most exciting young performers. The Georgia native is best known for number one hits such as, “Chillin’ It,” and “You Should Be Here.”

Opening for Cole Swindell on Friday, August 19th will be Kane Brown, LANco, and Jon Langston. Tickets prices will range from $18 for Tier 3 seats to $40 for VIP tickets.

Scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, August 20 is the Grammy award winning group Little Big Town. With multiple number one hits to their credit, the harmonizing vocal group is sure to be a crowd pleaser at the Grandstand. Their hits include, “Pontoon,” “Bring It On Home,” “Boondocks,” and ACM nominated for Single Record, Song and Video of the Year, “Girl Crush.”

Opening for Little Big Town will be David Nail. The Missouri native is best known for the songs, “Red Light,” “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let It Rain.” Tickets for this concert will range $27 for Tier 3 seating to $49 for VIP tickets.

The Grandstand will be rockin’ on the last night of the Illinois State Fair, August 21 when ZZ Top takes the stage. The group has been praised by critics and fellow musicans aliike for their technical mastery. Known for their long beards and hard-core guitar rifs, ZZ Top has been performing since 1969. Their hits include, “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” and “La Grange.”

Also performing that night will be Gregg Allman. Allman, a recipient of Classic Rock magazine’s ‘Living Legend’ award, is one of the most-acclaimed and beloved icons in rock and roll. He is best known as a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band. Tickets will range from $34 for Tier 3 seats to $54 for VIP tickets.

An on-sale date for the above mentioned acts has not been set at this time.

Ticket prices for each of the shows are listed below:





August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37

August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64

August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40

August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49

August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54



More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Illinois State Fair are Aug. 12-21.

