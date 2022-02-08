BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Eagles girl’s basketball team defeated the East St. Louis Flyerettes by the score of 57-55 Monday night. The Eagles improved their season record to 26-4 while East St. Louis falls to 8-11.

While they did pick up the win, CM did not get off to a great start. They found themselves trailing 30-22 at the half. Part of the reason why is they didn’t hit their three’s and let the Flyerettes pickup some easy baskets. Also, CM head coach Mike Arbuthnot talked about how his team was letting up too many offensive rebounds in the first half with a total of 12. Because of that, East St. Louis was able to gain a little more possession and score the easy buckets.

That would all change after the break though.

CM came out of the locker room on fire, especially senior guard Kelbie Zupan. She opened up the half with a few clutch three-pointers on her way to scoring 19 total points, leading the team. The other top scorer for the Eagles was junior guard Olivia Durbin who put in a 14-point performance. Coach Arbuthnot praised her after the game. “She’s the one in that third quarter that hit all those big threes and climbed us back in it,” Arbuthnot said. “Both of them combined are our two leading scorers and we look to them.”

Avari Combes added 10 points, Emily Williams scored eight points and Meredith Brueckner, Hannah Meiser and Aubree Wallace all had two points each.

The Eagles will certainly be counting on them as they head into their final regular-season game. CM will head to Highland on Feb. 10 with tip-off set for 6 p.m. The Eagles beat Highland in their previous meeting this season 50-35 on Dec. 21.

After that, the Eagles will have a Regional Quarterfinal matchup against the Jersey Panthers on Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m. CM has beat Jerseyville twice already this season by scores of 69-37 and 67-37.

