ZOOM Health Classes January-April 2021

One-Time Classes:

Fit for Function

Learn about the new research proving basic strength training can reverse muscle loss. Experience this screening and presentation to learn what it means to be functionally fit and whether you pass the test based on national norms.

Monday, 1/11/2021

10:00-12:00

Fighting Fatigue

Low energy can greatly impact lives physically, emotionally and socially. Learn about the causes of fatigue, its impact on function and how to fight it. A self-screening is available to assist in determining your level of fatigue.

Tuesday, 1/19/2021

10:00-12:00

Article continues after sponsor message

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Attendees will learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these tips into a plan for healthy aging.

Wednesday, 1/20/2021

10:00-12:00

How to Become a Highly Motivated Diabetic

Learn the seven healthy habits of a motivated diabetic, including extensive nutrition and exercise specifics. These habits promote enhanced life quality. Utilizing these habits allows one to control his/her life as compared to diabetes controlling his/her life.

Thursday, 2/11/2021

10:00-12:00

Strike the Right Balance

Did you know? The #3 reason people see their doctor is for dizziness and imbalance. Join a vestibular physical therapist to learn about your body's balance systems while discussing strategies to decrease your fall risk and improve your balance. This fun and interactive presentation will provide insight into creating confidence in your balance to maintain an active healthy lifestyle.

Tuesday, 2/16/2021

1:00-2:30

More like this: