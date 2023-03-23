WOOD RIVER - Father McGivney Catholic's Zoe Oller broke the school record for the discus throw with a toss of 81 feet, nine-and-one-quarter inch, while other athletes had solid showings, as did host East Alton-Wood River in a season-opening quadrangular track meet held Wednesday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Griffins won the meet with 67.5 points, while Belleville Althoff Catholic and the host Oilers tied for second with 42.5 points each and Roxana was fourth with 40.5 points.

EAWR also had good performances from their athletes, with a pair of wins in the hurdles races, a come-from-behind win in a relay and good performances in both the sprints and throwing events.

"Freshman Gina Truax looks like a strong competitor in the hurdles, winning both races," said Oilers' head coach Russ Colona, "and anchoring a comeback win in the 4x100. Junior Jessica Brown looks very good in the sprints and newcomer throwers Milla LaGette and Kenadi Suttles are progressing very well in the throws. Looking forward to a pretty good year with a bunch of great kids."

Lilly Gilbertson of the Griffins won the 100 meters with a time of 12.5 seconds, with Brown and Roxana's Lily Daugherty tying for second at 13.1 seconds each, Mia Range of McGivney coming in at 13.6 seconds, Ariel Raymer of the Shells had a time of 14.7 seconds and Jaden Downs of EAWR was in at 17.4 seconds. In the 200 meters, Gilbertson won again, coming in at 26.5 seconds, with Range second at 28.4 seconds, Brown was fourth at 28.8 seconds, Daugherty came in fifth at 29.2 seconds, teammate Paige Lohman was sixth at 29.9 seconds and EAWR's Taylor Minner was seventh at 30.7 seconds.

Caroline Rakers of the Griffins won the 400 meters at 1:09.6, with Raelee Kimbro of the Shells second at 1:10.5, while in the 800 meters, Kiersten Scheibel of Althoff won with a time of 2:49.4, with the Shells' Zoey Losch second at 3:00.9, Isabella Harris of the Griffins was third at 3:05.6 and Roxana's Vada Arview was fifth at 3:17.1.

The 1,600 meters saw Roxana's Riley Doyle come out on top with a time of 5:50.1, with teammate Taylor Partridge in at 7:25.0, while in the 100-meter hurdles, Truax won her first race of the day with a time of 16.9 seconds, with teammate Mary Nguyen had a time of 21.0 seconds, then came back to win the 300-meter hurdles at 52.4 seconds, with Nguyen fourth at 1:05.8.

In the relays, EAWR came from behind to take the 4x100 meters at 55.5 seconds, with the Shells second at 55.7 seconds. The 4x200 race had the Crusaders win at 1:59.7, with the Shells second at 2:08.7 and the Oilers third at 2:25.8. The Griffins won the 4x400 meters with a time of 4:25.7, with Roxana second at 5:08.4 and EAWR third at 5:39.5. The Griffins also won the 4x800 meters with a time of 10:18.5

In the field events, the shot put was won by Sami Oller of the Griffins, who threw 29 feet, 10 inches, with LaGette second at 29 feet, six inches, Zoe Oller third at 28 feet, 11 inches and Suttles was fourth at 28 feet, five inches. Zoe Oller's new school record won the discus throw, with LaGette again second at 72 feet even and Sami Oller was fourth at 58 feet, two inches. The high jump was won by Range, who went over at five feet even.

In the long jump, Macei Carlisle of Roxana went 13 feet, one inch to win the event, while in the triple jump, Harris won with a leap of 25 feet, seven inches.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

