EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville’s girls' soccer senior forward Zoe Ahlers, there’s not a substitute for hard work and determination. And although the Tigers lost to Granite City 1-0 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, Ahlers and her teammates are bound to work even harder as the IHSA postseason approaches later this month.

“Yeah, I mean, we really wanted to win tonight, but, honestly, this is just going to make us work harder in the end,” Ahlers said, “keep striving for that ball in the back of the net. We were playing fine as a team, we’re communicating well, we were holding our defense strong, we just couldn’t get that ball in the back of the net.”

The Tigers did have a glorious chance right before the final siren, but a shot by Payton Federmann skimmed off the crossbar and stayed out, which was the climax of a very good, hard-fought match between two very good teams who may see each other again in the Class 3A playoffs.

Article continues after sponsor message

And the chances that the Tigers will be facing the Warriors again, along with possibly another very good local team, are pretty good. And again, Ahlers and her teammates are determined to work even harder to be prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

“You know, I just think this is going to make us work harder,” Ahlers said, “and we’re going to come out and win next time.”

Edwardsville's soccer girls rebounded Tuesday night for a 3-0 Southwestern Conference win over rival Alton. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Collinsville Thursday evening.

The Tigers have indeed been a hard-working team all throughout the season, and Ahlers feels that her team’s chances are very good as the postseason nears.

More like this: