JERSEY - Junie Zirkelbach has joined the elite Calhoun Warriors’ 1,000-point basketball club.

Zirkelbach topped 1,000 points in the Jersey Holiday Tourney last weekend.

Zirkelbach is the playmaker for the Warriors and has been a key cog in the success of not only the basketball team, but volleyball and softball. She can not only shoot the ball from the outside, but is an exceptional passer and defensive player.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun head coach Mark Hillen said Junie hitting the 1,000-point plateau was “a great accomplishment.”

“She has put in the work to reach that milestone and will continue to work hard the rest of the year to add on her points total,” Hillen said. “The message after the game was not about how one person reaches that sort of point total on their own."

Zirkelbach is always an encouraging part of the Warriors team and program, often giving up a shot for an assist to a teammate. She is such a formidable force on defense and constantly takes balls away from opponents.

Coach Hillen said he looks for better things the rest of the season from his Warriors, who now stand 8-8.

“We’ve got a lot to play for at this point in the season,” he said. “We have one conference loss with a lot of conference games in front of us. We feel we can control our own destiny in conference play. We also have regional seeding and the Carrollton Tournament to play for. We feel we control our own destiny in respect to those two aspects of our season.”

More like this: