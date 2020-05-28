BETHALTO - Recent time of distance learning at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, and virtual field trips gave students and teachers exciting opportunities to learn more. Mrs. Megan Pfeiffer, a science teacher for upper-grade students, arranged for them to be part of FOX2’s virtual weather classroom with meteorologist Chris Higgins and to attend a human anatomy lab lesson with Ray Vollmer of Saint Louis University (SLU).

“Rarely do elementary students get to see actual human organs,” Vollmer said to the students from his lab at SLU. “The organs you are seeing today come from people who donated their bodies for scientific study after their deaths.”

Vollmer is the instructor for SLU’s Adventures In Medicine and Science (AIMS) program. AIMS is part of Practical Anatomy and Surgical Education in the Center for Anatomical Science and Education of SLU’s School of Medicine.

In the anatomy lab experience, students and Mrs. Pfeiffer viewed the human lung, heart, and brain specimens. Vollmer explained the anatomy and functions of each preserved organ. Students also had opportunities to answer questions he asked and to ask him for more information.

“Studying and learning anatomy is important,” Vollmer said. “Take what you are learning out of the textbook and apply it to daily life.”

During his presentation, he also included information about the coronavirus and its effects on the body’s organs.

In the virtual weather classroom with FOX 2 St. Louis meteorologist Chris Higgins, students learned about weather patterns that meteorologists look for when predicting the weather. Higgins also talked about the tools that meteorologists use in different situations. They had opportunities to interact with one another, Mrs. Pfeiffer, and the presenter.

