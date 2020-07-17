

Melissa Bergholt, Principal

Zion Lutheran - Illinois(Belleville)

“We are planning in-person school with our first day of the year to beAugust 17. All public and non-public schools in Illinois serving Pre-K through 12th grade must follow the guidelines set forth by the Illinois State Board of Education in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face masks, wellness checks, social distancing as much as possible, and an increase in school-wide cleaning and disinfecting will be part of our new daily routines. We have a task force in place that has been working diligently on reopening plans this summer, and more specific information will be given to our enrolled families in the coming weeks. We started our summer program on campus in June, so we have a lot of processes in place to keep kids safe and healthy. We look forward to having our students back in classrooms and on our campus very soon."

Erica Stelling, Director of Admissions (314-494-3818)lwarfel@zionbethalto.org



618-377-5507(School)

Erica Stelling, Director of Admissions (314-494-3818)

(Joanna Hoeltge, Admissions - 314-822-0447, ext 202)

(Joanna Hoeltge, Admissions - 314-822-0447, ext 202)Word of Life's plans for re-opening for the 2020-2021 school year is the in final stages and should be ready to release to our families in the upcoming week. Our goal, as we have worked through this, is to be open for parents that would like to return to the traditionalgreat care given to social distancing recommendations. But we also will have an option for parents who would like to continue with remote learning. We have indicated to families that this the plan we are working on. Technology to accomplish this has already been ordered. We are now working out details as we think all of the options need to be fully prepared and shared so that families can make the best decision. These plans continue to be fluid, as they are for any school and district, based on the severity of the spread of Covid-19. An increase high enough to recommend schools in the entire area go to distance learning (as they did last spring) would have an effect on these plans. And should the spread and concern decrease, we can then start altering the plans for fewer restrictions when they are possible.