BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto is in the home stretch of collecting items to send down to assist with Hurricane Harvey clean up efforts and needs the public’s help.

You may drop off items Sunday, October 14 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church gatehouse.

Laura McMillan, one of the organizers of the campaign, said the hope is to have enough supplies to ship and make a difference for victims of the hurricane.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Zion Lutheran is working a lot on its stewardship program and what to do as a community and they thought this was a good idea and great way to kick off their new program.”

McMillan encouraged residents to help with the drive as the final few days loom ahead if they haven’t helped to date. A collection list is provided below.

Email: to zionlutheran churchoffice@zionbethalto.org for more information.

COLLECTION LIST ITEMS



UNDERWEAR

SOCKS

WORK BOOTS

CHILDRENS TENNIS SHOES

CAT FOOD DOG FOOD

LAUNDRY SOAP

DISH SOAP

DIAPERS WIPES

TOILET PAPER PAPER TOWELS

CLEANING SUPPLIES

WORK GLOVES

2X4’S

PLYWOOD

FRAMING NAILS

TARPS

WHEEL BARRELS

FLAT SHOVELS

GATORADE

(If you make a purchase at RP Lumber in Bethalto they will be delivering the items at no charge)

More like this: