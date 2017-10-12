Zion Lutheran Church is in home stretch of Hurricane Harvey relief effort, needs help
BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto is in the home stretch of collecting items to send down to assist with Hurricane Harvey clean up efforts and needs the public’s help.
You may drop off items Sunday, October 14 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church gatehouse.
Laura McMillan, one of the organizers of the campaign, said the hope is to have enough supplies to ship and make a difference for victims of the hurricane.
“Zion Lutheran is working a lot on its stewardship program and what to do as a community and they thought this was a good idea and great way to kick off their new program.”
McMillan encouraged residents to help with the drive as the final few days loom ahead if they haven’t helped to date. A collection list is provided below.
Email: to zionlutheran churchoffice@zionbethalto.org for more information.
COLLECTION LIST ITEMS
- UNDERWEAR
- SOCKS
- WORK BOOTS
- CHILDRENS TENNIS SHOES
- CAT FOOD DOG FOOD
- LAUNDRY SOAP
- DISH SOAP
- DIAPERS WIPES
- TOILET PAPER PAPER TOWELS
- CLEANING SUPPLIES
- WORK GLOVES
- 2X4’S
- PLYWOOD
- FRAMING NAILS
- TARPS
- WHEEL BARRELS
- FLAT SHOVELS
- GATORADE
(If you make a purchase at RP Lumber in Bethalto they will be delivering the items at no charge)
