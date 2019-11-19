BETHALTO - Preschool students experienced joy and pride when their grandparents visited Zion Lutheran School for Grandparents Day.

Grandparents Day is an annual highlight for Preschool children at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois. This year, more than 200 grandparents joined their grandchildren at the school for crafts, story time, games and other special activities on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Kindergarten students gave a special handbell presentation, and each Preschool class performed a Thanksgiving song.

A special musical performance featured students from Zion’s Kindergarten playing handbells. Each Preschool class performed a Thanksgiving song. Other popular activities of the day included a Scholastic book fair with age-appropriate materials, Bingo games, crafts and hands-on STEM learning.

“Zion Lutheran School truly made this a great event,” said Mrs. Dawn Knosher, a grandparent and retired educator, of Bethalto. “The chapel service was child appropriate, and every child in the Preschool and Kindergarten participated. I was so delighted to share this event with my grandson.”

“Grandparents Day gave me a great opportunity to meet the many caring teachers, aides and staff who teach children about the love of God in Jesus,” said Bruce Dorris, a grandfather, of Bethalto. “Our son attended Zion Lutheran School from age 3 through Grade 8, and our hope is that his son will do the same."

One of the largest preschools in the Metro East area, Zion’s Preschool serves more than 120 children, ages 3 and 4, and their families. With a Christian focus in all aspects of learning, teachers lead students in hands-on activities, social interactions, beginning academic skills, and artistic expression. In a safe, family-oriented environment, children build confidence and curiosity in relating with the world around them.

“Grandparents Day 2019 at Zion was a joy-filled day,” said Mrs. Sarah Koch, Preschool director. “I enjoyed seeing the children show off their school to their grandparents, and seeing the support and love the children have from their grandparents.

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

