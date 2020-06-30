BETHALTO - Summer Camp at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, has provided a safe and nurturing environment for children of essential workers during Phase 3 of Ilinois’ reopening strategies. As the State moves into Phase 4, all children now have the opportunity to participate.

Staffed by experienced teachers who have received training in proper pandemic procedures, Zion Bethalto’s camp experience includes indoor and outdoor activities. Children from age 3 through those entering Grade 7 this fall are welcome. Each age group enjoys the daily activities designed specifically for them. Upcoming activities will include: Kickstart Grade 1 (July); Robotics, STEM and Explorer for elementary-aged campers; Frozen, Cooking and Music for Preschoolers. Extra fun includes visits from The ZLS Ice Cream Truck, daily water play, cooking projects and more.

“Our teachers are excited to be with children again and sharing the love of Jesus with them every day,” said Mrs. Sarah Koch, camp director. “We are confident in the preparations and work we’ve done to make this 2020 camp experience a success.

Following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Zion Bethalto respects special accommodations and room arrangements requirements for social distancing. Children and teachers wear masks as required. Equipment, toys, and facilities are regularly sanitized for everyone’s protection. Hand hygiene is a top priority. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., convenient with parents’ work schedules.

“We invite parents to register their children for our camp, which will continue through July,” said Joseph Snyder, school principal. “Parents can be assured we are doing everything possible to make sure their children feel safe and secure while enjoying this summer.”

For more information or to register your child in Summer Camp 2020, Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

