Students in Grades 6, 7 and 8, Kids Heart Challenge 2022 at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto

BETHALTO - Fundraising for the American Heart Association through Kids Heart Challenge is an annual event at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois. One of the noteworthy aspects of this year’s event was the leadership that the school’s Grade 8 students provided.

“Younger students always look up to our Grade 8 students,” said Mr. John Zilm, Grade 8 homeroom teacher. “This year, I witnessed those students being leaders and role models for the K through 7 students. During the event, they recognized the students who needed help and didn’t hesitate to step in. They even took on the responsibility of conflict resolution when needed. They did a lot to make this fun by actively participating and remaining engaged throughout the day.”

“I enjoyed being a good example for the younger kids,” said Audrey Whipple, Grade 8 student. “I realized I was just like the older students I used to look up to when I was younger.”

For the 2022 Kids Heart Challenge Day at Zion Bethalto, students in Grades 6, 7 and 8 participated in Hoops for Heart, a health activity in which students play a variety of basketball games and challenges. Students in Grades K through 5 participated in a variety of jump rope and hoop activities with assistance from the Grade 8 students. All activities focused on heart health as well as Christ-like behavior in group situations.

“I have been privileged to participate in Kids Heart Challenge at Zion since 2006,” said Mrs. Amanda Densmore, Grade 5 teacher and faculty sponsor for the event. “I appreciate the leadership of the eighth graders as they help the lower grade students enjoy their participation in Jump Rope for Heart. In the last few years, our school’s donations have been increasing in amounts we never expected to see, with the largest amount ever donated this year! Our 29-year total has reached $121,868. This is amazing for a school our size.”

“The day of the Kids Heart Challenge is one of my favorite days of the school year,” said Mrs. Kim Griffith, physical education teacher at Zion Bethalto. “The students get to enjoy numerous jump rope or basketball stations that are not only fun, but also encourage them to challenge themselves physically. Enjoying physical activity is the key to students establishing healthy habits that include daily exercise.”

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. To schedule a school visit, contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Zion Bethalto received the “Best Local Private School” award, as voted by Riverbend area residents and recognized by The Alton Telegraph. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe, nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

