BETHALTO - Bethalto native Dr. Deanna Tiek has made quite a name for herself in her medical research work on novel therapeutic targets for drug-resistant brain cancers.

Dr. Tiek is the pride and joy of both Bethalto and Zion Lutheran School in the community. Born and raised in Bethalto, Deanna is currently a K00 post-doctoral fellow in the Neurology Department at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Tiek received a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish. She earned her Ph.D. in tumor biology at Georgetown University. She volunteers with homelessness programs in Chicago.

"Deanna Tiek, Ph.D., learned about caring for others as a student at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto," the school said in a release. "Today, she is excelling in both her professional career and her work with homelessness outreach programs."

Dr. Tiek said her strong foundation that began at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, from Preschool through Grade 8, helped make this possible.

She credits the influence of her teachers — especially Mrs. Trella Helmkamp, Mrs. Sandra Balsters, Mr. Ken Sankey and Mrs. Lorinda Sankey — for her professional and personal successes. Mrs. Balsters continues to keep up with Deanna’s progress and sends her letters to encourage her in her love of God and science.

At Zion Bethalto, Deanna helped to collect coats and gloves for the homeless in East St. Louis and even went along some days to help distribute them. This was the beginning of her lifelong passion for homelessness outreach.

“My parents, Steve and Nancy Tiek, as well as my friends and great teachers, have positively influenced my life in so many ways,” Deanna said. “They are a big part of this success story. Most importantly, I thank God for keeping me close to Him and for the paths He has made possible.”

Educational achievements launch research career

After graduating as a valedictorian from Zion Bethalto, Deanna went on to attend Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. While at MELHS, Deanna excelled academically and also got involved with homelessness outreach programs. After graduating as a valedictorian, Deanna received a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

At Vanderbilt, Deanna appreciated the university’s focus on outreach and immersive projects. A double major in biology and Spanish, with a minor in chemistry, she used her knowledge of Spanish to volunteer as a translator at a local health clinic. She also continued to work with homelessness organizations and helped with ESL (English as a second language) classes. During her time at Vanderbilt, Deanna logged countless volunteering hours while maintaining her academic success. After graduation, she was accepted to Georgetown University for her Ph.D. program in tumor biology.

Focusing on cancer research

At Georgetown, Deanna worked with Dr. Rebecca Riggins to gain a better understanding of drug-resistant glioblastomas (brain cancer). On the weekends, she was involved with her church and a small group there. She continued to do outreach through homelessness programs and volunteer at soup kitchens.

Throughout her time at Georgetown, Deanna received 13 personal grants, including the F99/K00 Transition grant that is awarded to only 24 people a year and pays for six years of pre-doctoral to post-doctoral funding. Part of her learning process with this grant was presenting her work on DNA and RNA changes in drug-resistant brain cancers at a 2019 conference in Italy.

The grant also made it possible for her to begin her current post-doctoral fellowship with Dr. Shi-Yuan Cheng at Northwestern, where she is continuing her work on novel therapeutic targets for drug-resistant brain cancers. She also continues her work with homelessness programs in Chicago.

