ALTON - Alton High School junior Zayne Wilson is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Since his freshman year, Zayne has been on the high honor roll and has been a model student and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) cadet. Zayne leads by example and is always ready to pitch in.

During his first two years in JROTC, he has accumulated over 180 hours of community service. The JROTC team relies heavily on Zayne to manage all their competition teams including Color Guard, Drill Team and Saber Team.

Zayne was the recipient of Alton High School’s “Outstanding Cadet” award last year.

