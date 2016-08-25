Name: Zander Lee Allen

Parents: Adrianna Farris and Samuel Allen of Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19 ¾ inches

Time : 3:45 PM

Date: August 19, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Terry Allen, Cathy Allen of Dorsey; Jason Plough, Holly Plough, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Fred Vogel, Bethalto; Bonnie Sheets, Wood River

 

