SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitchers Zan Rose and Jett Thielke, bringing more talent into the fold as they prepare for the 2025 campaign.

Rose comes to Sauget by way of Tampa, Florida. While he did not see action collegiately in the spring of 2024, he dominated in the Alaskan Summer League as a starter, with a 1.83 ERA, 43 strikeouts, and just 15 walks in 44 1/3 innings over eight appearances. Prior to that, at Winthrop University in 2023, he was a back-end reliever, posting six saves in 21 games with a 3.41 ERA, 45 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 34 1/3 innings.

Thielke hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and comes to Gateway after spending the last two years at Belmont University in Nashville, where he threw 16 innings as a graduate student in 2024 with 18 strikeouts and nine walks, posting a 5.63 ERA. In 24 games the year before in 2023, the 6’6” Thielke went 5-1 with a 4.76 ERA in the hitter-friendly Ohio Valley Conference, striking out 57 and walking 19 in 45 1/3 innings.

Before going to Belmont, Thielke put up solid numbers at Madison College in his home state, going 9-2 with a 2.62 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and just 11 walks in 55 innings in 2022 at the JUCO level.

