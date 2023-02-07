Zachary & Stacy's Love Story
Couples names: Zachary & Stacy
City: Godfrey
Date met or started dating: August 3, 2017
Date married: February 23, 2018
What makes your relationship special? What makes our relationship so special is that he found me when I was at my lowest and he made me who I am today. The happiest I’ve been.
Share a memory you have made together: The day we got married. It wasn’t the wedding we wanted but we were both ok for not spending a lot on a wedding. We just wanted to spend the rest of our lives together.