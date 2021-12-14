DECATUR — The Millikin University wrestling team improved to 10-0 on the season in the dual competition with a 45-3 win at Wheaton College on Dec. 10.

Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.), who was ranked 11th at 133 pounds in the latest NWCA poll, won over Ethan Harsted 4-3. Blasioli improved to 11-2 on the season.

Millikin opened the match with a 16-4 major decision win by Tommy Russell (Brookfield, St. Cloud) at 125 pounds over Brendan Johnston. Russell is now 13-1 overall.

Article continues after sponsor message

After Wheaton won at 141 pounds, Millikin got back on the winning track at 149 pounds with Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College) defeating Justin DiCono by technical fall 16-1. Carson is now 10-3 on the year. Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.) improved to 13-1 at 157 pounds with a win by fall over Ben Black.

Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) remained a perfect 14-0 with a win by fall over Nathan Larson. Despite being undefeated, Birt was dropped from first to second at 165 pounds in today’s NWCA Division III individual rankings.

Dejon Glaster (Mufreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.), 12-3, won at 174 pounds with a 10-6 win over Ben Lokos. Nick White (Chicago, Triton College) won at 184 pounds by injury default. Freshman Niles Ager (Rock Falls, H.S.) won at 197 pounds by fall over Jackson Punzel. Ager is 12-3 on the season.

At 285 pounds, Millikin’s Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.) was ranked 14th in the NWCA rankings entering the match. He remained undefeated on the season improving to 14-0 with a win by fall over Jacob Murrie.

More like this: