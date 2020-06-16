This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Sherry I. McCrady has a history of working with women and youth in the Alton area that goes back more than 30 years. By profession she is a counselor and therapist, having worked in the field of domestic violence counseling, teen parenting programs, and as a psycho-educator and faith-based facilitator working with high school youth on intimate partner healthy relationships.

Over the years, Sherry developed (and is still developing) many programs for women and girls through Union Baptist and Morning Star Baptist churches, the Alton School District, and the YWCA of Alton. These include Sister Strand 2019 women’s conference, “16 Characteristics of Love” which challenges the community to change its practices and attitudes toward eliminating racism, Promise and Purpose Girls’ Summit, a poetry club summer program designed to utilize poetry as therapy for middle school and high school girls, “Get Your House in Order” Wealth Fair focusing on financial literacy for women, and the EmpowerHer Women’s Conference.

Sherry excels at using her insight on life and relationship healing to connect with people of all ages, races, and income levels and offer life coaching services both in her professional life as well as through her numerous volunteer efforts. One of her more recent volunteer projects is the Girls’ Circle program at the Alton Middle School in conjunction with the YWCA of Alton, where she continues her life’s work of helping young women find their own self-worth.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on September 17 at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

