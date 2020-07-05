This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Lisa Hayes works at Boeing Company in St. Louis. As a woman employed in a large corporation for 30 years, she knows the value of empowering women to succeed in that world. She has taken it upon herself to mentor 12 women from all areas of Boeing. Lisa has empowered her mentees and helped build their self-confidence, resulting in success for the mentees.

Lisa also mentors numerous young women, coaching nine age divisions for the Alton Renegade Youth Football and Cheerleading Club, as a volunteer mentor and coach for the St. Ambrose Girls Volleyball team, and manager of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Select Women’s Youth Soccer program.

Given the task of reducing Boeing’s paper footprint, she oversaw a project which recycled 43,600 pounds of paper from 1,160 three-ring binders. Rather than dispose of the binders, she researched school districts which might benefit from a gift of the binders. She discovered the Ferguson-Florissant school district was not on the Boeing Giving List and had a need for the binders. They not only got the donation made but Lisa saw to it that the district is now part of Boeing’s Giving Supply Plan for the future.

Lisa has worked on projects that promote self-sustaining families and strong and healthy communities, part of the YWCA’s vision statement. She has volunteered at the St. Louis Food Bank, built shelters and ramps for homeless individuals at Georgetown Tiny House Village, worked on repairing homes in the St. Louis Rebuilding Together program and worked as a volunteer advisor to the Boeing Employee’s Community Fund which supports over 300 local charities.

In the Alton area, she has been instrumental in the start-up and success of the United Way’s Power of the Purse fundraiser, the proceeds of which benefit United Way programs in five Illinois counties. She has also been very active and successful in fundraising for St. Ambrose and Marquette High Schools.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on September 17 at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

