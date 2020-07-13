This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Kendra Lynette Stiff has a history of mentoring teenage girls in the Alton School District as well as through G.L.A.D. (Girls Learning and Developing) at the Alton Housing Authority. In 2013, she decided to start a group for troubled teenage girls but realized that women of all ages and backgrounds wrestle with life.

Thus, she started W.R.E.S.T.L.E., which stands for Women’s Restoration Entering Stability, Tolerance, Love, and Esteem. The group serves women and girls of all ages and ethnicities in Madison and St. Clair Counties by providing mentoring, social and coping skills, life coaching, and community service opportunities.

Kendra’s goal through W.R.E.S.T.L.E. is to inspire women to be renewed in their mind, body, and soul, to love themselves, and to give love back in return. She started the program at her church but after hard work and dedication, she organized the program as a not-for-profit organization.

Through W.R.E.S.T.L.E., these women raise money for the Alton community through Sip ‘n Paint events, bingo, yard sales, quarter auctions and other events, with proceeds going back into the community through events which include holiday events for children, and their prom project, where they choose three to four high school girls who cannot afford to attend the prom and they provide everything for them.

Kendra’s philosophy is that by building up women and girls and allowing them to, in turn, help the community through projects and fundraisers, they feel empowered and a part of something that is bigger than themselves, thereby boosting their self-esteem. The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on September 17 at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

