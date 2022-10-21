YWCA Southwestern Illinois Announces Annual Trivia Night

ALTON - YWCA is hosting its annual Trivia Night Fund Raiser on Saturday, November 5 at the beautiful and comfortable Best Western Premier Conference Center, Alton, and would like the community to join us at this fun-filled event. Doors open at 6 pm. Trivia starts promptly at 7 pm.

“We are so excited to be back in person for Trivia and at this new location! We have a fun-filled and challenging evening planned with attendance prizes, a Bucket of Booze raffle, a 50/50 drawing, a Heads or Tails game, Trivia prizes, and more. Tables and individuals are welcome to join in the fun and support YWCA.” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director.

Tickets are $25 a piece and tables of 8 persons run $200. 50/50 and Basket Raffles will be held during the evening. Program Sponsorships for Child Enrichment, Girls Circle, and Boys Council programs are still available at $250. Cash bar for both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks available. YWCA will provide popcorn and pretzels for munching. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food.

Ticket purchases, Program Sponsorships, and Mulligan purchases may be made online at www.altonywca.com or by calling 618.465.7774.

Funds raised by the Trivia Night are used to support vital YWCA programming including Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial/social justice programs.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

