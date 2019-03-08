ALTON - The YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction announced its 2019 honorees Friday afternoon.

This year's event Co-Chairs Erica Bratton and Barbara Morrissey McGrew released the list. The event will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s Women of Distinction honorees are:

Dana Adams,

Kimberly Baalman-Eberlin,

Plesetta Clayton,

Yolanda Cochrell,

Amy Golley,

Virginia Ilch,

Page Selby,

Candice Wallace,

Sarah Woodman, and

Megan Williams.

“These women have been important to our community and we are proud to recognize them for their volunteerism, leadership and community service as it relates to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowerment of women," Dorothy Hummel, YWCA of Alton executive director, said. "This year’s honorees were selected based on their actions that create equity for everyone and for their strong involvement with women and girl’s issues. Our honorees give tirelessly to their community and serve willingly as role models.”

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or at YWCA of Alton, 304 E 3rd Street or by calling (618) 465-7774.

Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities are available to support this event. Visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

