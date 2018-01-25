ALTON - In honor of our 100th Anniversary, the YWCA of Alton is hosting a Mardi Gras Dinner and Dance at Argosy Casino, Alton IL on Saturday, February 10, 2018, featuring the music of Big George and NGK. The public is invited to join in this celebration. The event will run from 7:00 pm through 11:00 pm. The buffet dinner provided will be a Cajun Seafood Boil. Cash bar available. Tickets are $35.00 in advance and $40 at the door. Attendees must be 21 years or older and must have a valid id to enter the Argosy Casino.

Funds raised from the Mardi Gras Dinner and Dance will be used to support programs and services for the YWCA of Alton based on addressing our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. YWCA of Alton is proudly celebrating its 100th year of continuous operations during 2018 and invites everyone to participate throughout the year in our celebratory events.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.altonywca.com or at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL. Please call 618.465.7774, YWCA of Alton, or email us at info@altonywca.com for more information.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

