ALTON - YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and a lovely Louis Vuitton wallet. Designers also include Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Hobo, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, and others. You have the option of buying one ticket for $20 or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale through November 15, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at YWCA of Alton, from YWCA Board Members, and on line. Check out our website to purchase your purse raffle ticket online or simply click on this link.

https://www.kintera.org/site/apps/ka/rg/ecreg.asp

YWCA of Alton Facebook page will be used to to announce winners. A designer purse and the Louis Vuitton wallet will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Our friends at Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director for YWCA of Alton, commented “The Purse Raffle provides a win-win for raffle ticket purchasers. All proceeds are used to support YWCA activities which include important wellness, youth and women’s, racial and social justice programming. We have just wrapped up the Week Without Violence events and truly thank the Riverbend Community for their tremendous support of our “What Were You Wearing” exhibit, self-defense class provided by Piasa Martial Arts, visualization & meditation class conducted by Be Well Now, and Poetry Slam Against Sexual Assault. Ticket buyers also have wonderful chances at receiving top quality, stylish designer bags and a Louis Vuitton wallet. I strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of this year’s Purse Raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone in this year’s Purse Raffle.”

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

