ALTON - Women’s rights pioneer, Susan B. Anthony, once said, “Every woman should have a purse of her own.” YWCA of Alton couldn’t agree more. The purse can be considered a symbol of woman’s economic independence, our uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from an earthquake to a sick child and at the same time pull off a put-together, head-turning look. Since the YWCA is all about women’s empowerment, we want to celebrate the relationship between women and our purses by helping to put designer purses and accessories on 30 shoulders this Fall.

YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and accessories. Designers include Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Space, Coach, Hobo, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, and others. You have the option of buying one ticket for $20 or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale from September through November 15, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at the YWCA, from YWCA Board Members and at volunteer locations around town. You must be 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket or provide written parental consent if under 18 years. These elegant purses are on display at YWCA of Alton. The YWCA of Alton Facebook page will be used to share purse details and to announce winners. A designer purse or accessory will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Our friends at Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director for YWCA of Alton, commented “The Purse Raffle provides a win-win to raffle ticket purchasers. All proceeds are used to support YWCA programming. Ticket buyers have wonderful chances at receiving top quality, stylish designer bags including high end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Sam Edelman, Hobo, and Coach. This year’s selection includes tote bags, cross body bags, hand bags, clutches and shoulder bags in a variety of colors, finishes and textures. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this year’s Purse Raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone in this year’s Purse Raffle.”

Your donation will directly support activities at the YWCA, including our Women’s Empowerment Center, Racial Justice Program, Child Enrichment Program and Wellness Programs. Women don’t miss this opportunity for a designer purse for yourselves and men this is a wonderful chance to win a very nice gift for a special woman in your life.

Women love clothes, make-up and shoes,

But when it comes to purses it’s impossible to choose.

Let our Purse Raffle cure those blues with the perfect purse to empower you!

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

