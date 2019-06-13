ALTON – Girls Circle is a program that is offered at YWCA of Alton. YWCA purchased this program and has been running Circles since February 2019. This program focuses on the promotion of the growth within the girls and places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and encouraging the continuance of healthy relationships. The topics that are discussed relate to the everyday issues that girls may have experienced or will possibly encounter in the future. This program consists of a knowledgeable facilitator that is equipped in providing guidance and preparing the girls with useful information for shaping their future.

“This program is centered around empowering young ladies to define their self-worth, core values and making positive connections within a supportive environment,” said Sherry McCrady YWCA of Alton Girls Circle facilitator.

For many years’ girls have been faced with discrimination, put down because of their physical appearances, challenged emotionally, and judged off their choices and opinions by society. The “Being a Girl” session highlights the advantages of being a girl. The purpose of this section is to allow girls the opportunity to recognize and accept the differences between themselves and other girls. This gives the girls the opportunity to express their feelings through open discussions and form positive friendships that evolve around trust. The program helps girls build character and gives them a powerful voice allowing them to stand up for themselves.

Over the course of several weeks, a group of girls similar in age and development meet with a facilitator for a couple hours to take turns talking and listening to one another about their concerns and interests. Oftentimes, themes are introduced which relate to the girls’ lives-such as being a girl, trusting ourselves, friendships, body image, goals, competition, and decision-making.

The YWCA of Alton is offering up to 12 girls the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle focusing on “Being A Girl”. Our trained facilitator for this section will be Sherry McCrady. Sherry has a master’s degree in psychology counseling, she has experience in life.

