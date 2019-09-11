ALTON— YWCA of Alton Board of Directors is proud to announce our two newest Board Members: Tawnya Hooper and Dr. Wendy Adams.

Dr. Wendy Adams is the Director of Human Resources for Alton Community Unit School District #11. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Reading from SIU, her Principals Certification and Specialist Degree from SIUE, and recently, she graduated SIUE with her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership. She started out teaching 2nd Grade in Alton, then went to Edwardsville, where she taught from 2000 until 2015. For 12 of these years, she taught a “Regular Education Initiative” (REI) classroom, comprised of regular education students, as well as students with Individualized Education Plans. She was then appointed Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, where she served for three years. In the schools where she worked, she has sponsored Drama, STEM, Math, After School Tutoring, Black History Committee, Public Relations Committee, Building Trainer for Creating Webpages and Electronic Grade Books, District Technology Trainer, Spelling Bee, and District Spelling Bee. In the community, she has served as a member of the Edwardsville Education Association (Policy Committee Co-Chair and Co-President), the Illinois Education Association (Chair of Region 45, Board of Directors, Early Childhood Joint Task Force, Strategic Planning Committee, and Contract Negotiations Team), and the National Education Association (Resolutions Committee, Facilitative Leadership Trainer, Black Caucus, and Hispanic Caucus). She is also very active with her daughter, A’Kya, and the Bread of Life Church, where she is on the Praise and Worship Team and Choir.

Tawnya Hooper is the Public Service Administrator of Investigations at the Wood River DCFS office, where she supervises a team of six Investigative Staff who work tirelessly to ensure child welfare and safety. She earned her BA in Psychology from Millikin University and a Master of Social Work from Washington University. She started her career at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as a caseworker for intact families and children in foster care associated with maltreatment. She also served five counties (Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Calhoun) at the Center for Youth Services/Tri County Counseling for four years, and, in 1990, became a Child Protection Investigator, where she investigated allegations of abuse/neglect in Madison County. In addition, she volunteers as numerous community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Junior League of Greater Alton, YWCA of Alton (Woman of Distinction Event Co-Chair in 2018). Further, she was recognized by YWCA of Alton as a Woman of Distinction in 2016 for her significant contributions to the area and to the mission of YWCA.

“Tawnya Hooper and Dr. Wendy Adams bring a wealth of professional experience and knowledge to the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors. Being long term area residents and active community volunteers for many years, these women know our community well and truly are poised to assist YWCA of Alton in furthering our goals of eliminating racism and empowering women.” said YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

