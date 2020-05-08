ALTON – The YWCA of Alton recently welcomed Yolanda Crochrell to the Board of Directors.

Growing up in California, Yolanda studied early childhood education and has a degree in Business. She is the Executive Director of Quad City Community Development Center where she started the Twigs lunch program for the Venice/Madison area. She is the first to provide a full summer camp for out of school youth that include hot breakfast and lunch. She served at the Golden Wings Academy as Executive Director and successfully opened 500 home day care centers and three state serviced day care facilities in California.

Yolanda has a passion for service and charitable work. Some of her accomplishments through Quad City include partnering with Joe Willie Roberts Youth, Future All Stars Mentoring Program, Madison County Transit Outreach Service, St. Louis Food Bank, Twigs summer lunch and the Pack a Sack for school program. Yolanda is a 2019 YWCA of Alton Woman of Distinction. She serves on the Board of Directors for Madison County Housing Authority and is a Democratic Precinct Committeeman for Precinct 26.

Yolanda resides in Edwardsville with her husband Delanders Crochrell and two children.

“The talent, diversity of experience and enthusiasm that Yolanda brings to our Board will enhance our efforts at addressing our mission of eliminating racism, and empowering women. I am confident that her leadership will strengthen our programs to help women and girls and our community as a whole.” said Board President Cameo Holland.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian Health Care, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

