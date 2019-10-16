ALTON - Women’s rights pioneer, Susan B. Anthony, once said, “Every woman should have a purse of her own.” YWCA of Alton couldn’t agree more. The purse can be considered a symbol of woman’s economic independence, our uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from an earthquake to a sick child and at the same time pull off a put-together look. Since the YWCA is all about women’s empowerment, we want to celebrate the relationship between women and our purses by helping to put designer purses and accessories on 30 shoulders this November.

YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and accessories. Designers include Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, and others. You have the option of buying one ticket for $20 or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale through November 30th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the YWCA, from YWCA Board Members, and at www.altonywca.com. You must be 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket or provide written parental consent if under 18 years. The YWCA of Alton Facebook page and website (www.altonywca.com) will be used to share purse details and to announce winners. A designer purse or accessory will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Our friends at Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year we have “bonus gifts” in three of the bags with values up to $100.00. The bonus gifts include gift certificates, cash, scarves, or other lovely items for women. Hoping to generate excitement for this year’s Purse Raffle, we are not announcing which of the 30 bags will contain the “bonus gifts.”

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director for YWCA of Alton, commented “The Purse Raffle provides a win-win to raffle ticket purchasers. All proceeds are used to support vital YWCA programming, including Community Tutoring, Girls Circle, Child Enrichment, and Racial/Social Justice events. Ticket buyers have 30 wonderful chances at receiving top quality, stylish designer bags including some high end brands and 3 nice “bonus”

More like this: