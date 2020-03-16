ALTON - YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction celebration has always been one of our most special events. It is a well-loved and powerful tradition, honoring remarkable women in our community, and we welcome guests from near and far to celebrate our impressive awardees.

This year is different. Like you, we have been closely monitoring the growing impact and increased uncertainty around COVID-19 coronavirus. After careful consideration and much discussion, and as our contribution to “flattening the curve”, YWCA of Alton has decided to postpone our 30th Annual Women of Distinction awards dinner.

We will gather on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College to celebrate our 12 Women of Distinction awardees: Dr. Wendy Adams, Nancy Berry, Rosetta L. Brown, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia Ann” Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Hayes, Sherry I. McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Lynette Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

Registration and networking begin at 5:15 p.m. with dinner and awards celebration to follow at 6:00 p.m. Academy photos will be taken at 5:45 pm. If you have already registered, you do not need to do anything; your registration will automatically be moved to our new date. If you have any questions, please contact the YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774. If you haven’t already registered but would like to join us, please visit www.altonywca.com or call the number above.

Article continues after sponsor message

Support opportunities are still available (sponsorships, advertisements, well wisher ads and donations). Please contact us by telephone or our website for sponsorship documents.

Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to celebrating together on May 28, 2020.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian Health Care, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: