ALTON – YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Event Co-Chairs Lisa Brown and Gail Donnelly Bader are pleased to announce that the nomination period for the Women of Distinction program is now open. In addition, the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, April 2th, 2020 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, bravest and most influential women have been honored at the YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction (WOD) celebration in April. Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and civic lives. The WOD Academy has grown into a dynamic, diverse and dedicated group of over 280 women representing a wide range of industries from finance to science to higher education and community development.

YWCA of Alton is requesting the public’s help in soliciting nominations for the 30th Annual Women of Distinction celebration. Nomination packages are available at YWCA of Alton or on the YWCA of Alton website (www.altonywca.com). The community is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets are available now at YWCA, online at www.altonywca.com, via email: info@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2020 Women of Distinction program is Friday, February 7, 2020 no later than 5:00 pm.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2020 honorees from nominations. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in Madison or Jersey County. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring and resources, demonstrating a commitment to YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, working for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices, changing attitudes and taking action, and creating programs that positively impact families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

Article continues after sponsor message

Honorees will be recognized at the annual dinner on April 2, 2020 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented over 280 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The honorees are selected based upon their boundless commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership improving the quality of life for everyone. The women honored at this event represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

More like this: