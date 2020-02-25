ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is pleased to announce the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees: Dr. Wendy Adams, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Nancy Berry, Rosetta Brown, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia Ann Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Renee Hayes, Sherry McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

“Each year we honor extraordinary women who are paving the way for our future leaders. These women give hope and inspiration to others through their achievements and passion for their community. All of the 2020 honorees embody our mission to Empower Woman and Eliminate Racism.” said Lisa Brown, YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Event Co-Chair.

YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and the staff are thankful to all persons who submitted the nominations and to the Women of Distinction Selection Committee for their efforts in selecting the 2020 Women of Distinction. At the April 2 Women of Distinction event, the new honorees will join the prestigious Women of Distinction Academy, a group of 300 plus outstanding female leaders from Madison and Jersey County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 30th Annual Women of Distinction event will be held Thursday, April 2 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be online at www.altonywca.com, or at the Alton YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street or by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

In addition, support opportunities exist for the Women of Distinction Event including sponsorships, advertisements or donations. Please visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities. YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: