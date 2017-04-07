ALTON - The YWCA of Alton proudly announces the winners of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars for 2017: Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson, and Taylor Mateyka. These three young women are not only excellent scholars, just as importantly; they are leaders in the movement towards empowerment, respect and dignity for all!

Kiara Hardmon, is a standout from Alton High School, Kiara intends to major in Biology and become a Physician’s Assistant and specialize in Family Practice.

Anna Johnson has attended Edwardsville High School Anna will double major in biology and economics in hopes of someday becoming a plastic surgeon, working for Doctors without Borders, helping burn victims and cleft palate patients.

Taylor Mateyka, from Edwardsville High School, plans to study chemical engineering and become a medical doctor working with persons with cognitive disabilities.

These young women will be introduced along with this year’s Women of Distinction Honorees sat a reception Sunday, April 9th at the YWCA, 304 East Third, Alton, at 2:00 pm.

Event Chair and YWCA Board Member Debra Sheary invites everyone to attend the 27th Women of Distinction Dinner, 6:00 p.m. April 27, 2017 at the Lewis and Clark Commons.

About the YWCA

The YWCA is the voice for every woman. For over a century, the YWCA has spoken out and taken action on behalf of women and girls. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Over 2 million people participate each year in YWCA programs at more than 1,300 locations across the U.S. Worldwide, the YWCA serves more than 25 million women and girls in 125 countries.

Established in 1918, the YWCA of Alton serves the communities of southwestern Illinois with the mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

