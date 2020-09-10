ALTON – This year, YWCA is hosting its annual Women of Distinction Cash Raffle typically held in the Spring. Raffle tickets are currently for sale through September 30 with a Drawing held on Thursday, October 1 at 2 pm at Fahnestock Financial via Facebook Live. Tickets are $10 a piece or 6 tickets for $50. Tickets are available for purchase at www.altonywca.com, from a YWCA Board member, or by contacting us at 618-465-7774.

There are four cash prizes: $1,000, $500, $250 and $125. Cash prizes have been graciously donated by Dr. Stephanie Monroe, River Bend Chiropractic, Barbara Morrissey McGrew, Morrissey Contracting Company, Lisa Nielsen & Michael Moehn, Sharon Pratt, RE/MAX River Bend, and Cameo C. Holland, Alton City Treasurer. Dr. Stephanie Monroe, Barbara Morrissey McGrew, Lisa Nielsen, Sharon Pratt are all Women of Distinction who continue to generously support YWCA.

Proceeds from the Women of Distinction Cash Raffle will be used for vital YWCA programming.

Article continues after sponsor message

Due to ongoing COVID 19 pandemic concerns, YWCA of Alton has been regrettably forced to cancel the 30th Annual Women of Distinction gala event and modify other activities traditionally held throughout the year at our facility. YWCA has had a hectic summer serving the community with our Child Enrichment program, Community Tutoring program, free Pop Up Thrift shop, Madison County Candidate’s Voter Forum, and our Remote Learning Center. The YWCA Remote Learning Center is serving children in the Alton and Wood River-Hartford School Districts at the YWCA Alton facility. With COVID safeguards in mind, we are planning several virtual events for this fall including racial justice education and women’s empowerment sessions.

“The Women of Distinction Cash Raffle is a wonderful and fun way to assist YWCA during a tough economic year. The effects of COVID are devastating to many, and YWCA continues to provide key programming to the community with limited resources. The public is requested to support this years Women of Distinction raffle.” Said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA of Alton Executive Director.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

More like this: