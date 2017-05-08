ALTON - Children in the Riverbend and surrounding areas are invited to attend summer tutoring sessions. Each session will focus on math and reading to help decrease summer learning loss.

The event will be held on June 8 and 22 from 2-4:30 p.m., July 13 and 27 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and August 3 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton. Students entering grades K-6 can attend one or more session(s).

"As an educator, I know first-hand how detrimental summer learning loss can be for a child," said Candice Wallace, founder of Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, who is partnering with the YWCA of Alton to organize this event. "I am honored the YWCA of Alton has agreed to partner with me to give back to children in this area."

Local educators will facilitate sessions, and high school students and community volunteers will serve as mentors for the program. Lunch will be provided and participants will receive educational resources upon completion of each session. Sessions are free, but participants must be registered before attending. If you would like to register a child or donate to the event, please contact Candice Wallace at (618) 581-0418, via email at cwoo0923@hotmail.com, or the YWCA at (618) 465-7774, or via email at info@altonywca.com.

"It feels good to pour into the lives of our future leaders," Wallace said. "I believe this event will be very beneficial for students as they head back to school in August."

