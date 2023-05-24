ALTON - YWCA is pleased to announce a Boys Council Summer Program is being offered starting Tuesdays, beginning June 6, 2023 at YWCA at 4 pm. The sessions includes one hour of Boys Council meeting and one hour of gym time at YWCA. The session will end on Tuesday, August 8. School year sessions will be announced at a later date.

Boys Council focuses on the promotion of growth in young males from 10 to 14 years. This program promotes boys’ natural strengths and increases their options about being male in today’s world. It challenges myths about how to be a “real boy” or “real man”. Boys and young men are given the opportunity in a safe environment to address masculine definitions and behaviors. By promoting valuable relationships with peers and adult facilitators, Boys Council increases boys’ emotional, social, and cultural literacy. In a safe and action-oriented context, boys can identify healthy and unhealthy ideas about what it means to be male. They are invited to define the “male box” that shapes and constricts their growth.

Over the course of 10 weeks, a group of boys similar in age and development, meet with a facilitator for 1.5-2 hours to take turns talking and listening to one another about their concerns and interests and participating in recreational activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

YWCA is offering up to 12 boys the opportunity to participate in a 10-week session of Boys Council focusing on “Brothers as Allies”. Our facilitator will meet from 4:00PM-6:00PM every Tuesday starting June 6th thru August 8 at YWCA, 304 E. Third Street, Alton. The boys will receive healthy snacks and drinks and time for activities related to the topic (including gym time). Boys who participate are asked to make a commitment to themselves, the group, and the community to respect themselves and others as they express their thoughts and feelings.

YWCA Boys Council facilitators look forward to connecting with local families through Boys Council Program. To register for this free program, go to https://forms.gle/hRZVTP3DZ7RKSqg69. For more information, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or email info@ywcaswil.org.

Established in 1918, YWCA Southwestern Illinois tailors programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: