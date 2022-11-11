ALTON - YWCA hosted its annual Trivia Night Fund Raiser on Saturday, November 5 at Best Western Premier Conference Center, Alton, and would like to thank the community for its support.

“We were so excited to be back in person for Trivia and surrounded by YWCA friends. YWCA Trivia featured celebrity volunteer judges: Ms. Deborah Pitts, Chief Marcus Polido, and Alderman Stephanie Elliott. Our attendance prizes, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and challenging trivia made for an action-packed and enjoyable evening.” said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director.

This year’s Programs Sponsors included Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, Friends of David Goins, Mayor Alton, Gail Donnelly, Doug Bader, Honorable Ellar Duff, Luken Insurance, First Mid Bank & Trust, Friends for Katie Stuart, IL State Rep 112th District, and the YWCA Yogis.

We were blessed by numerous Round Sponsors: Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, AWA Tees and More, Bickle Electric, Busey Bank, Mrs. Vernetta Caffey, CNB Bank & Trust, Honorable Ellar Duff, Cameo C. Holland, Alton Treasurer, Ebony Huddleston for Circuit Judge, E. Virginia Ilch, Friends Debbie Ming Mendoza, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Riverbend Rotary Club, and Kris Tharp for IL Senate. In addition, we received tremendous support from area businesses and donors for silent auction.

All proceeds are used to support vital YWCA programming including Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial/social justice programs.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

