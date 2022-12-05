ALTON – The YWCA Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce a free New Book Giveaway during the month of December. YWCA has 80 plus titles of books with multiple copies of each title. The majority of the books are hard back. All books are in excellent condition and are suitable for holiday gift-giving.

YWCA was gifted 30,000 pounds of brand new books from Dr. Mary Mason of the Little Medical School and Dr. Genie’s Kids Foundation. Dr. Mary Mason, a native Altonian, received the books from the Molina Foundation “is thrilled to pass on these books to my home community. The books include a variety of genres—children’s books, young adult books, fiction, non-fiction, Spanish, coffee table and Disney books. There are few things in life that are free anymore and I am delighted to be able to work with YWCA and offer these new books to the community free of charge.”

YWCA is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional weekend hours are also available including Sunday, December 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our goal is get these beautiful books in the hands of readers. Books will be distributed on a first come first served basis. We will not be limiting the number of books to any one person either, hoping teachers or local non profits may find the books helpful. We will be posting additional hours as they develop on our YWCA Southwestern Illinois Facebook page. Visitors will need to provide their own bags for the books they take. Please give us a call at 618-465-7774 if you have any questions. We are truly delighted to share in our wealth and grateful to Dr. Mary Mason of the Little Medical School Foundation for thinking of YWCA and her home community.”

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.?

