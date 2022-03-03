ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois is issuing its final call for 2022 Women of Distinction (WOD) nominations. WOD Nominations are due Friday, March 17, 2022, at 5 pm or postmarked by March 11, 2022. Nomination packages are available at YWCA or on the YWCA website (www.altonywca.com). You may request nomination materials by calling 618.465.7774 or by emailing info@ywcaswil.org.

The community, especially members from the Women of Distinction Academy, is urged to nominate women who are making a difference in their communities. Women must live, work or volunteer in Madison and Jersey County to be eligible.

After being honored at the annual Gala Event on April 28, 2022, honorees become part of the prestigious YWCA Women of Distinction Academy. The diverse Women of Distinction Academy includes in 2021 honorees who reside throughout Madison County: Leah Becoat, Savanna Bishop, Yvonne Campbell, Lanea Deconcini, Amy Gabriel, Jennifer Gottlob, Cameo C. Holland, Trish R. Holmes, Lacy S. McDonald, Marie Nelson, Carrie Schildroth, Starrette Smith, Rep. Katie Stuart, Crystal Uhe, and Sandra D. West.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2022 honorees from nominations. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring, and resources, demonstrating a commitment to YWCA mission, working for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices, changing attitudes, and taking action, and creating programs that positively impact families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

The 2022 Honorees will be celebrated at the 31st Annual Women of Distinction Celebration held on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022, at Julia’s Banquet Hall, Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.?

