YWCA Announces Final Call For FREE Community Tutoring Program

ALTON - YWCA is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Thursdays from July 7 – August 8, 2022, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at YWCA, 304 E Third Street in Alton. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, a fun enrichment activity, and a snack. Content builds upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is highly recommended. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social and emotional skills.

Research shows that students lose approximately 1 to 2 months’ worth of reading and math skills over the summer, with the loss being greater in math than reading. Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director, “is proud of the collaborations with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, the Alton-based Summer Lunch program, and financial support from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. It is wonderful to see area teachers and volunteers come back year after to serve these students.”

Sam Herring, 10 years old, East Elementary 4th grader says “I have been going to the Community Tutoring program for 3 years now. I really like going because it is fun. I get a chance to make new friends and we learn new games. I also get to practice my school skills in the summer, so I don’t forget things. Mrs. Wallace is not only the best third-grade teacher ever, she is a great principal at the YWCA for tutoring. She is very funny and I like spending time with her. All of the teachers that work there are super sweet and kind. Everyone makes us feel safe and cared for each time I go!”

Funding for the Community Tutoring program is available from a grant from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Madison County government. Registration is available at http://tiny.cc/ywcacommtutoring or by calling 618.465.7774.

Established in 1918, YWCA is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

