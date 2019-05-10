ALTON - YWCA knows it is hard to talk about touchy and painful topics including depression and self harm with someone you care about. At the request of area high school students, YWCA of Alton intends to open the conversation on these and other relevant topics to area youth through a series of “Coffee Talks”. YWCA invites the community to attend the first in 2019 “Coffee Talk on Depression and Self Harm” on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7 p.m.

YWCA has invited Sara J Bennett, MSW QHMP, Family Service Counselor from Centerstone in Alton to teach us about depression and self harm, develop strategies to identify depression and self-harm in yourself or others, and find ways to provide support. Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. Centerstone will also have a resource table at this event with information on their various programs and services.

YWCA of Alton’s goal is to provide a safe setting for the community to learn about depression and self-harm and assist persons with health challenges or their friends and relatives with by providing information, an opportunity for discussion and learn about various service available to address depression and self-harm. Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA is excited about this event as “this program involves a collaboration with another local non-profit Centerstone led by area high school students and addresses our mission by providing programs relating to the health and safety of women and girls.”

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Persons interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at 618.465.7774. YWCA is located at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Simmons Hanley Conroy, a national law firm.

