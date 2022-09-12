ALTON – Students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild AmeriCorps program volunteered for the Alton Citywide Litter Cleanup, coordinated by Alton Main Street and Pride, Inc.

In the front row, from left to right are Isaiah Slater, Kyan O’Bannon, Kaden Conreux, Keyshawn Stapleton and Jaiden London. In the back row are Adult Education Pathway Advocate Kavon Lacey, Zion Haynes, Jacob Phipps, Dakota Hennemann, Jada Johnson, Carmela Singer and Seth Taylor.

To learn more about YouthBuild Americorps or other programs offered at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center, contact Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu, or visit www.lc.edu/youthbuild.

