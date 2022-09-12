ALTON – Students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild AmeriCorps program volunteered for the Alton Citywide Litter Cleanup, coordinated by Alton Main Street and Pride, Inc.

In the front row, from left to right are Isaiah Slater, Kyan O’Bannon, Kaden Conreux, Keyshawn Stapleton and Jaiden London. In the back row are Adult Education Pathway Advocate Kavon Lacey, Zion Haynes, Jacob Phipps, Dakota Hennemann, Jada Johnson, Carmela Singer and Seth Taylor.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about YouthBuild Americorps or other programs offered at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center, contact Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu, or visit www.lc.edu/youthbuild.

More like this:

Bob Dylan Tribute, Harp Performance, Scavenger Hunt: Hayner Public Library District Outlines Upcoming Events
3 days ago
Duckworth, Durbin Announce Over $7 Million to Help Prepare Young Illinoisans to Succeed in High-Demand Careers
Dec 16, 2024

 