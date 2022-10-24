Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center built and installed a Free Little Library at Alton YWCA in recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

Free Little Libraries will be placed at Montessori Children’s House on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, Scott Bibb Center, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and Hellrung Skate Park.