Pictured are instructors Kavon Lacey and Greg Echols with students Jada Johnson, Rocky Hoffstot, Isaiah Slater, Nemus Parks Jr., Orion Brown, Aiden Conner, Vaughan Kuykendall, Kyan O’Bannon, Dominick O’Hair, Kaden Conreux, Dakota Hennemann, Ke’Shawn Stapleton, Casio Manley.

ALTON - YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center built and installed a Free Little Library at Alton YWCA in recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

Free Little Libraries will be placed at Montessori Children’s House on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, Scott Bibb Center, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and Hellrung Skate Park.

To learn more about YouthBuild and L&C Adult Education, call (618) 468-4141 or visit www.lc.edu/adulted/.

 