YouthBuild Students Build And Install Free Little Libraries
ALTON - YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center built and installed a Free Little Library at Alton YWCA in recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.
Free Little Libraries will be placed at Montessori Children’s House on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, Scott Bibb Center, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and Hellrung Skate Park.
To learn more about YouthBuild and L&C Adult Education, call (618) 468-4141 or visit www.lc.edu/adulted/.