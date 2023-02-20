GODFREY – YouthBuild/AmeriCorps students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center recently teamed up with the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness for Project Homeless Connect.

Project Homeless Connect is an effort to provide homeless and at-risk families with immediate goods and services.

L&C student Aiden Connor described what it was like helping someone who is close to his own age.

“I met a 21-year-old who shared with me about their PTSD, their experience being homeless and how they’re trying to make a change in their life,” he said. “This experience really touched me and helped me to realize that I can help those in my community."

Another student, Kyan O’Bannon, really liked how it felt to connect with people.

“I really liked seeing the smile on peoples’ faces when we were able to help them,” he said. “I had some interesting conversations.”

The event took place at the River of Life Church in Fosterburg.

The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness offers access to a wide range of free services, including shelter, meals and health care. The hotline is (618) 296-5300.

To learn more about L&C’s Scott Bibb Center and how to earn a high school diploma through the YouthBuild AmeriCorps program, contact Director of Pathway Resource Development Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4141 or sdavis@lc.edu.

