YouthBuild AmeriCorps Students Build Ramp For Senior Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – YouthBuild AmeriCorps students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center helped an area senior citizen by constructing a wheelchair ramp at his home. Jeff Richards suffers from body myositis, a rare, non-life-threatening genetic condition similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Article continues after sponsor message Pictured with Richards are Jada Johnson, Isaiah Slater, Kaden Conreux, Carrick Waggener, Kadin Hauseman-Brown, Alec Schultze, Cayan Moore, Jason Gill and L&C’s Adult Education Construction Trainer Mitch Fletcher. To learn more about L&C’s Adult Education program and YouthBuild AmeriCorps, contact Pathway Resource Development Director Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending