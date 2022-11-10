YouthBuild AmeriCorps Students Build Ramp For Senior
ALTON – YouthBuild AmeriCorps students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center helped an area senior citizen by constructing a wheelchair ramp at his home.
Jeff Richards suffers from body myositis, a rare, non-life-threatening genetic condition similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Pictured with Richards are Jada Johnson, Isaiah Slater, Kaden Conreux, Carrick Waggener, Kadin Hauseman-Brown, Alec Schultze, Cayan Moore, Jason Gill and L&C’s Adult Education Construction Trainer Mitch Fletcher.
To learn more about L&C’s Adult Education program and YouthBuild AmeriCorps, contact Pathway Resource Development Director Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu