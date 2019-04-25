GODFREY/ALTON - A youth being transported to the hospital attempted to flee from an ambulance but was ultimately safely detained and taken to a medical facility, Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Will Dimitroff said at noontime Thursday.

The juvenile was taken from Alton High School with a medical issue, Dimitroff said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office handles law enforcement calls at Alton High School, based in Godfrey.

Dimitroff said he could not comment on the medical issue because the person was a juvenile, but he and the other officers were thankful youth was detained and headed for help at a local hospital after his brief attempt to flee.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

