JERSEYVILLE - On Saturday, March 11, six youth members of the Dow Southern Baptist Church volunteered their time as part of the 2017 Children's Ministry Day to tidy Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department's Dolan Park for the busy spring season ahead. Completed projects included cleaning out the dugouts, picking up trash, raking leaves and gathering pesky gumballs. Even though the day was cold and windy, the young volunteers were full of smiles and laughter the whole time. For more information about JPRD, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.