Pictured from left to right: Joey Kiel 9, Emily Pryor 11, Sabrina Wood 11, Maggie Maxeiner 10, Emily Stafford 9 and Alyssa Wood 9. Adult supervisors not pictured: Trina and Paul Kiel.

JERSEYVILLE - On Saturday, March 11, six youth members of the Dow Southern Baptist Church volunteered their time as part of the 2017 Children’s Ministry Day to tidy Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department’s Dolan Park for the busy spring season ahead. Completed projects included cleaning out the dugouts, picking up trash, raking leaves and gathering pesky gumballs. Even though the day was cold and windy, the young volunteers were full of smiles and laughter the whole time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information about JPRD, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us

More like this:

Wok Restaurant To Close After Nearly 30 Years In Jerseyville
Mar 25, 2025
‘Bring Your Own Project’ Sewing Series Coming Soon To Jerseyville
Mar 27, 2025
Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
Jerseyville Woman Charged With Interstate Meth Trafficking
Mar 24, 2025
Godfrey Man Charged With Home Repair Fraud
Mar 25, 2025

 