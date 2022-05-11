ST. LOUIS - The National Museum of Transportation is forming a Young Professionals Board (YoPRO) for those 25-45 years of age.

The NMOT Young Professionals Board is an enthusiastic and talented group of diverse young professionals who share a passion for preserving history for the next generations.

The purpose of the group is to bring these community leaders together to raise the visibility of the Museum, attract a diverse audience, and assist with fundraising and promotional activities that ensure the continued success of The National Museum of Transportation.

Every member of The National Museum of Transportation Young Professionals Board is committed to:

Serving as an enthusiastic advocate for the Museum, networking on behalf of the organization, and committing to the mission and goal of the organization,

Attending social meetings of the YoPRO Board at least once per quarter,

Contributing expertise to the group ensuring the organization's success,

Assisting with fundraising and promotional activities as defined by the group,

Being a member of The National Museum of Transportation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kurt Valdez will serve as the first President of the Group. Kurt is a Senior Solution Architect at AT&T. He graduated from Saint Louis University (BS-Management Information Systems) and Georgia Institute of Technology. Kurt is a Master Instructor at St. Louis Tae Kwon Do Academy and a member of the ND4SPD Car Club, Missouri's #1 Exotic Car Club. He is a long-time friend and member of The National Museum of Transportation and currently serves on the Museum's Automobile Advisory Committee.

An application for consideration can be found at the bottom of this page: https://tnmot.org/about-the-museum/

The National Museum of Transportation houses 'one of the largest and best collections of transportation vehicles in the world,' according to representatives from the Smithsonian Institution. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) relying solely on the generous support of the community to preserve the past for the next generations. The Museum is located at 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

The National Museum of Transportation

Facebook

More like this: