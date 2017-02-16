GODFREY - A 17-year-old girl was taken to Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton with minor shoulder injuries after an accident Thursday afternoon, the Godfrey Fire Protection District said.

The girl was swerving to avoid a cat on Pierce Lane near Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey when the crash occurred, the Godfrey Fire Protection District said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The red Chevy Cobalt shown above overturned in the crash.

A portion of Pierce Lane in Godfrey was closed for a time period awaiting a tow of the vehicle.

More like this: